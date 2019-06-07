Court to examine complaints of Prosecutor's Office over Robert Kocharyan’s case on June 12

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The complaints of the Prosecutor's Office of Armenia against the court decision of suspending the proceedings of the criminal case of Robert Kocharyan and others and sending it to the Constitutional Court, as well as the decision of changing the preventive measure of Robert Kocharyan, releasing him from jail, will be examined at the Court of Appeal on June 12 at 12:00, reports ARMENPRESS.

Prosecutor General’s Office appealed the two decisions made by judge Davit Grigoryan of Yerevan City Court of Common Jurisdiction on May 23.

Kocharyan is accused of overthrowing constitutional order in 2008 and taking bribes of particularly large amount.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan