CIS news agencies plan to organize joint photo exhibition on 75th anniversary of Victory

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. A photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Great Patriotic War can become a joint project of the news agencies of the CIS member states in 2020. CIS Informational Council chairman, TASS news agency’s Executive Director Sergey Mikhaylov suggested the initiative, speaking at the 26th session of the CIS Council of Heads of State News Agencies (CIS Informational Council), which took place on June 7 in St. Petersburg in the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Ararm Ananayan also attended the session.

“I suggest jointly preparing for a photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory”, Sergey Mikhaylov said. He noted that during the last years efforts are made to distort historical truth, justifying pro-Hitler figures and their partners and even glorifying them.

ARMENPRESS Director Aram Ananyan offered to regularly organize joint livestream press conferences. “Holding joint press conferences covering issues of mutual interest livestream will be a serious informational achievement in the CIS area and I think a very expected event for our publics”, Ananyan said.

The CIS Informational Council was founded in November 1995. Among participants are heads of state news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan.

The CIS Informational Council aims to ensure informational cooperation among CIS countries, to create favorable conditions for unhindered access to information and effective exchange of professional experience, and to strengthen the media partnership.

The session of the CIS Informational Council will be held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).



