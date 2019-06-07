Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-06-19

YEREVAN, 7 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 June, USD exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 479.61 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.95 drams to 539.75 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 7.37 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.91 drams to 609.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 8.66 drams to 20593.17 drams. Silver price is up by 1.79 drams to 230.6 drams. Platinum price is down by 384.44 drams to 12366.69 drams.