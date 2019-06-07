Asian Stocks - 07-06-19

TOKYO, 7 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 7 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.53% to 20884.71 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.49% to 1532.39 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2827.80 points, and HANG SENG stood at 26965.28 points.