Pashinyan invites international businessmen to invest in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan urges international partners to become richer in Armenia, making Armenia richer, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during his speech at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“The value added tax increase in the first half of this year was 7.1% in Armenia, while economic activity index amounted to 9.2% in April, so I invite the international business to make investments in Armenia. We even have a slogan for potential investors – We invite them to Armenia to become richer and make our country richer”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan