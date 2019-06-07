Armenian PM prioritizes conjunction of EAEU and Silk Road Economic Belt

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights the institutionalization of access to global economic centers for Armenia, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during his speech at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “For countries like Armenia the institutionalization of access to global economic centers is very important. This is first of all about our cooperation with Russia and membership to the Eurasian Economic Union. We are ready for future improvement of our strategic partnership with Russia and maximally raising the effectiveness of our membership to the EAEU. For achieving that goal we will make al efforts to improve the cooperation mechanisms between the members of our union and maximally deepening the integration. This applies equally to our CSTO membership”, Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is interested in expanding the external economic relations of the EAEU. “In this context China has a special importance. I am glad to note that during the recent period we have recorded high level of dynamics and development of relations with that country, which is one of the key actors of the global economy. As an EAEU member state we highlight the creation of institutional cooperation with different integration unions and initiatives. I prioritize the implementation of the idea of conjunction of EAEU and Silk Road Economic Belt, it’s totally rational and reasonable”, the Armenian PM said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan