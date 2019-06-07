Armenia’s future is in development of innovative economy, says PM at 2019 SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he sees the future of Armenia in the development of innovative economy.

“We see Armenia’s future in the development of innovative economy. This has no alternative for a country like Armenia. The technology sector is a priority for us. Education in this direction is gaining special significance for us. Armenia has inherited a good school of physics and mathematics from the Soviet years, and today we are doing everything possible to consolidate and utilize this potential,” the Armenian PM said at the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Pashinyan noted that during the past 7 years the IT sector grew five times in Armenia, and it became one of the economy’s moving force and the most promising industry.

“Education and innovation, cooperation and integration, establishment of the rule of law and effective governance – this is where we see our potential advantage that allows us to fully utilize our resources and achieve conditions for a sustainable economic development,” he said.

