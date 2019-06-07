Sarkissian holds meeting with Russian Presidential Special Representative Mikhail Shvydkoy

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy who is visiting the country to take part in the Armenian Summit of Minds.

During the meeting the sides exchanged ideas over the Armenian-Russian cultural similarities and strenghening cooperation in humanitarian fields.

