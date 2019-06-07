Armenia has enough Iskanders, wants other big guns from Russia – PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed arms supplies during their latest meeting.

“We are cooperating good in the military-technical field and of course we have certain agreements. And I believe our relations in this sector are developing regularly,” Pashinyan told RIA Novosti in St. Petersburg where he is taking part in 2019 SPIEF.

Asked whether or not the meeting with Putin also touched upon a potential additional supply of Iskander ballistic missile systems to Armenia, Pashinyan said Armenia has sufficient amount of these weapons. “We have sufficient Iskanders. But we hope to receive something more. Something not small,” Pashinyan said.

