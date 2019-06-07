Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

Lydian International CEO steps down


ARMENPRESS, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Lydian International President and CEO Joao Carrelo is stepping down, the company said in a news release on June 6.

It said Carrelo is leaving the position effective June 12 “as part of the company’s restructuring program”.

Lydian also announced that the board of directors has appointed Edward Sellers, a current member of the board of directors, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 12, 2019.

Lydian is a gold-focused mineral development company, whose main focus is on the Amulsar Project, a gold development-stage project located in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




