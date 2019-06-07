Pashinyan says Russian gas price was discussed with Putin

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he has discussed with President Vladimir Putin the Russia-Armenia gas supply.

Pashinyan told RIA Novosti that it is important for the gas price not to hold back the country’s growth pace.

“This really is a very important issue for our relations, because we are also discussing this issue within the Eurasian Economic Union. I think it is necessary to understand all nuances of this issue, because during the meeting with the Russian President I said that we have very good economic dynamics,” Pashinyan said, adding that the economic growth in Armenia totaled 7,1% in Q1.

“This shows that we have very good chances for reaching economic breakthrough. We find this to be an economic revolution. And it is very important for us to be able to agree upon a kind of gas price that will not break the pace that we have in the economy,” he said, expressing hope that an agreement will be reached “because we have unique, strategic relations with Russia, and I think it is necessary to also solve the strategic issue of gas,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM is currently in Russia for the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan