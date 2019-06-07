Armenian President hosts former US National Security Advisor James Jones

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted former United States National Security Advisor at Obama administration, retired United States Marine Corps general James Jones, who arrived in Armenia to take part in the Armenian Summit of Minds, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the activities of the Armenian Summit of Minds which launches today in the town of Dilijan. James Jones welcomed holding such an important event in Armenia.

President Armen Sarkissian and James Jones exchanged views on global security affairs and world challenges during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan