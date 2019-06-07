Deputy PM Avinyan receives IOM delegation

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on June 6 received the delegation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) led by Regional Director for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Argentina Szabados, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests the deputy PM attached importance to the cooperation with the IOM, in particular in migration policy and legislation development and strengthening Armenia’s capacities in the migration sector. He stated that it is necessary to take practical steps on making the IOM programs in Armenia in accordance with the Armenian government’s priorities.

Mrs. Szabados introduced the activities carried out by the IOM and highly valued the effective partnership with the Armenian authorities. She stated that the IOM is ready to support the Armenian government’s programs in the field of voluntary return.

During the meeting the sides discussed different aspects of cooperation between Armenia and the IOM. They also exchanged views on the matters relating to the migration flows from the Middle East. Both highlighted taking actions aimed at raising the effectiveness of activity of the IOM Office in Yerevan.

The meeting participants also touched upon the migration issues conditioned with healthcare factors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan