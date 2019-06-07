YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia opposition party leader, MP Gagik Tsarukyan has reiterated that he has nothing to do with the 2008 March 1 events.

“Tsarukyan had nothing to do with March 1”, Tsarukyan told reporters today in parliament. “Since the first day Tsarukyan has said that indeed a group must be formed, it must be investigated, and those guilty must be punished. We’ve said this from the first day. Today this case is being investigated, everything is scrutinized, it will be solved, and you will all see,” Gagik Tsarukyan said.

In 2008, Tsarukyan was again a lawmaker.

He also revealed today that in the evening of March 1, 2008 he was summoned by the government for a meeting at the governmental headquarters in Yerevan, but in his words the meeting didn’t take place.

“I went there. An issue had to be discussed, I waited I guess for about 25 minutes or half an hour, and seeing that it was a messy situation I left. I didn’t see anyone, no discussion took place, I went home,” Tsarukyan said.

He said he doesn’t know why the meeting didn’t take place.

The March 1 events colloquially refer to the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people, including two security officers dead. The unrest spanned from late February until late March. The events are known simply as March First because it was on this day when police troops violently dispersed protesters in downtown Yerevan.

The protests were led by First President of Armenia Levon-Ter Petrosyan, who according to official results of the election lost to Serzh Sargsyan. Ter-Petrosyan's supporters believed the election was rigged.

Robert Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time.

Incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan was a senior member of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s political party at the time and was coordinating the protests.

Kocharyan and several other former officials are currently under criminal investigation over this case.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan