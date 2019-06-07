Yandex to expand in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan met with Yandex executives during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.

Yandex General Director Yelena Bunina and CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan told Pashinyan about their ongoing projects and plans in Armenia.

They said they want to expand Yandex operations in Armenia and are ready to closely cooperate with the government.

According to the executives Yandex is planning to offer new services in the Armenian market, namely in the tourism and small business development.

The Armenian PM welcomed the plans and said the government is encouraging the development and expansion of high-tech enterprises in the country. Pashinyan said the government is ready to discuss projects and support their implementation.

