‘Creating Sustainable Development Agenda’: Plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum kicks off

ST. PETERSBURG, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The 23rd plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has kicked off today in the Russian Federation, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also attending the session and will deliver remarks.

The plenary session is held under the title ‘Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda’.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will greet the participants and guests at the plenary session. Thereafter, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini and UN Secretary General António Guterres will deliver speeches.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in St. Petersburg on a working visit on June 6-7. He already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev. Pashinyan also had meetings with the representatives of the Russian-Armenian community, governments of different states and leaders of international organizations. At the end of the visit the Armenian PM will hold a press conference.

