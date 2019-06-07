Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

Ruling faction of Parliament nominates Grigor Bekmezyan’s candidacy for member of Supreme Judicial Council


YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan issued a statement on the nomination and election of a candidate for the member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The statement says: “According to the Article 144th, part 2 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, My Step faction of Parliament has nominated Grigor Bekmezyan’s candidacy for the member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The issue of election of the member of the Supreme Judicial Council will be debated in the first session of the Parliament’s regular sitting on June 20”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




