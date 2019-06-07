Inecobank featured in the European Fintech Navigator

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Money 20/20 conference, held in Amsterdam from July 3-5, 2019, hosted the world's leading financial and technological companies.

Inecobank, being one of the leading financial institutions in the region and as the only official partner of Holand Fintech company in the region, also participated in the conference.

As reported in the official press release of Inecobank, the participation in Money 20/20 was driven by two key goals. Firstly, world-leading companies like Amazon, Facebook, Alipay, WeChat, Stripe, Huawei, which today shape the technology industry trends worldwide, presented their solutions. Secondly, the Bank aimed at meeting representatives of the leading technology companies and discussing prospects of possible cooperation with them.

"In the rapidly changing world and dynamic environment, it is becoming increasingly important to extend the partnerships, thus becoming a member of the global business community. In this regard, we are happy to highlight the fact, that Inecobank was featured in the 2019 edition of "European Fintech Navigator," Holand Fintech's publication, which showcases the most advanced and successful European fintech projects. Noteworthy is the fact that this year's edition includes 202 companies from 17 European countries, "mentioned Aren Naltakyan, Development and Marketing Director of Inecobank.

During the conference, Inecobank came up with several important initiatives, the implementation of which will contribute to the development of the Armenian ICT sector and will raise the awareness of Armenia among the global technology platforms.

