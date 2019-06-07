Justice minister of Armenia resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan has resigned, he said on Facebook.

The statement says:

“Dear friends, dear people,

I have resigned from the position of minister of justice. Assuming the office of a minister in this historic period for our people was a very responsible step, but also a step aimed at having a chance to gradually solve the legal issues which emerged while conducting human rights activities. I am satisfied with this step and would like to thank Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for proposing my candidacy for the justice minister, the ministry staff for joint interesting, productive and responsible work. I also want to thank the international partners and civil society representatives for the joint work.

I am confident everything will be good….if not, then everything will be very good”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan