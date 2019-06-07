Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

Extraordinary session convened by government kicks off in Parliament – LIVE


YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off today in the Parliament of Armenia.

The session agenda includes a number of bills, such as making change in the Law on Normative Legal Acts, changes and amendments in the Law on Administrative Offenses, as well as the Tax Code.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




