Extraordinary session convened by government kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off today in the Parliament of Armenia.
The session agenda includes a number of bills, such as making change in the Law on Normative Legal Acts, changes and amendments in the Law on Administrative Offenses, as well as the Tax Code.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
