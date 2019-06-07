President of Artsakh holds meeting with CONIFA President

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 7 held a meeting with Per-Anders Blind, president of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) and members of the delegation headed by him to discuss issues related to the development of football in the republic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the Confederation of Independent Football Associations and personally to Per-Anders Blind for holding CONIFA European Football Cup in Artsakh stressing that the event would be a serious stimulus for the popularization and development of this sport in Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan