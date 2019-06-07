Bulgaria wants Armenian TUMO Center in Sofia, President Radev tells PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a meeting during the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.

Pashinyan and Radev discussed a number of issued concerning the future development and expansion of the Armenian-Bulgarian relations, according to a news release issued by the Armenian PM’s Office.

Pashinyan noted that traditional friendly relations exist between the two peoples and that the governments of Armenia and Bulgaria should take practical steps for boosting intergovernmental ties.

The Armenian PM mentioned Bulgaria’s important role in the South Caucasus region and noted that Armenia is interested in carrying out joint projects in different directions.

At the same time Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the Bulgarian parliament’s ratification of the Armenia-EU CEPA and emphasized that the agreement’s complete utilization will greatly contribute to the development and strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia and efficient implementation of reforms. PM Nikol Pashinyan added that Armenia attaches importance to relations that are based on common values with the EU and its member countries.

President Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria is closely watching the ongoing developments and democratic changes in Armenia. According to him, the two countries have great potential for cooperation, and Bulgaria’s Armenian community can significantly contribute to its utilization, which is successfully integrated in the social life of the country and has great contribution in the development of different sectors.

Radev attached importance to cooperation in the economic, IT and educational sectors and mentioned that during his latest visit to Armenia he visited the Yerevan TUMO Center and was impressed with it. He said Bulgaria wants to open a TUMO Center in Sofia and is interested in partnership in the high-tech sector.

Pashinyan and Radev attached importance to expanding trade, development of business ties between the private sectors, joint investment projects, developing tourism and partnership in infrastructure, among others.

They also highlighted the organization of forums that will contribute to boosting business ties.

Issues concerning cooperation in multilateral formats were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan