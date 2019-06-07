NK conflict not discussed during Pashinyan-Putin meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. During their meeting in St. Petersburg on June 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan didn’t discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.

“The Karabakh conflict has not been discussed in-detail. Yesterday’s talk was very comprehensive, concentrated on the bilateral relations and different aspects of trade and economic cooperation”, Peskov said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 6 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

