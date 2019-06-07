1 trillion 258 billion drams collected in tax revenues in 2018

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The execution of 2018 tax revenues has comprised 99,7% and factual tax revenues totaled 1 trillion 258 billion drams, State Revenue Committee President Davit Ananyan said at the parliamentary joint hearing of the Economic Affairs and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs committees.

“If we use the new methodology and compare the adjusted program indicator with the figure of factual tax revenues, that is 1 trillion 261 billion with 1 trillion 258 billion respectively, then 2018’s performance has totaled 99,7%,” he said.

The VAT return sum in 2018 totaled 97 billion drams against 2017’s 41 billion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan