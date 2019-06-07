Armenian minister meets Congresswoman Anna Eshoo in US

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan met with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo on the sidelines of his working visit to the United States, the Armenian ministry of high technological industry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the minister introduced the Congresswoman on the results of his visit to the Silicon Valley, the meetings and agreements reached with the representatives of leading companies operating in high technologies.

The sides discussed a number of issues relating to the development of high technologies in Armenia. They specifically highlighted the role and engagement of the Armenian community of California in the expansion and development of bilateral partnership in this sector.

