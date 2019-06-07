Armenian PM, Israel Innovation Authority CEO meet during SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is currently meeting with Aharon Aharon, the CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The meeting is taking place as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from the Russian city.

Earlier on June 6, Pashinyan had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the business forum.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan