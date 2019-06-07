LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.11% to $1774.00, copper price down by 0.62% to $5823.00, lead price up by 2.06% to $1904.00, nickel price down by 0.17% to $11780.00, tin price down by 0.29% to $19050.00, zinc price up by 1.97% to $2511.00, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $27073.00, cobalt price stood at $32500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.