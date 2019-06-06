Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

Aronian wins Azerbaijani chess grandmaster


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Armenian chess team Levon Aronian won Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov during Norway Chess 2019 tournamnet.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 3rd round of Norway Chess Aronian defeated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the 31st step.

Now Aronian is in the 3rd position with 3 points. The leader of the tournamment is world champion Magnus Carlsen. Aronian's next rival will be Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




