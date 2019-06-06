President Sarkissian receives AGBU President Perch Sedrakian

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, President Armen Sarkissian, who has been a member of the central board of directors of AGBU since 2016, talked with Perch Sedrakian about the ongoing and upcoming projects implemented with the support of the Union.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on issues of pan-Armenian importance, as well as referred to the ''Armenian summit of minds'' to take place in Dilijan in the near future.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan