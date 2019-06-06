Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-06-19
YEREVAN, 6 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 479.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.50 drams to 538.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.36 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.19 drams to 608.77 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 157.15 drams to 20584.51 drams. Silver price вup by 1.75 drams to 228.81 drams. Platinum price вup by 163.84 drams to 12751.13 drams.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
