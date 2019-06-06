Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-06-19


YEREVAN, 6 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 479.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.50 drams to 538.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.36 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.19 drams to 608.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 157.15 drams to 20584.51 drams. Silver price вup by 1.75 drams to 228.81 drams. Platinum price вup by 163.84 drams to 12751.13 drams.




