Azerbaijan’s failure to notify on upcoming military drills raised at OSCE

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has raised at the OSCE the issue of Azerbaijan holding military exercises without prior notification, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today in response to opposition MP Tigran Urikhanyan’s (Prosperous Armenia) question at a committee hearing.

The MP asked whether Azerbaijan’s failure to notify about the drills constitutes a demarche against the global, international community. “Isn’t this an occasion and grounds for Armenia to address the UN Security Council to review Azerbaijan’s dossier?”

Mnatsakanyan emphasized that this question is just a part of broader concerns that are related to regional security and stability. “The issue can be raised anywhere, it is done at an inter-governmental level. In this specific issue the format and platform is the OSCE, and this issue is already raised at the OSCE circles by using relevant tools,” the Armenian FM said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey are reportedly launching joint military drills in Nakhijevan near the border with Armenia from June 7 -11.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan