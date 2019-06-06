Armenian deputy minister holds meeting with Italy’s Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Vache Terteryan received Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco, the ministry told Armenpress.

The deputy minister welcomed the Ambassador and thanked for his contribution to strengthening the Armenian-Italian inter-state ties and deepening the mutual partnership between the two countries.

In his turn the Italian Ambassador thanked for the reception and stated that Italy is interested in deepening the practical ties with Armenia the evidence of which is the upcoming Armenian-Italian business forum.

During the meeting the officials also discussed the preparation works of the Armenian-Italian Business Forum which will be held in Yerevan on June 10 and in Gyumri on June 11. The Forum will be attended by 14 Italian companies which operate in waste management, road construction, urban development, smart city technologies sectors.

