Armenian PM arrives in St. Petersburg on working visit

ST. PETERSBURG, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on a working visit on June 6, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian PM will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum during which he will deliver remarks.

During the visit Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with leaders of other states, representatives of governments and heads of international organizations.

PM Pashinyan will also meet with the Armenian community representatives of St. Petersburg, as well as will hold a press conference.

Armenia’s delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan, PM’s chief advisor Arsen Gasparyan and other officials.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan