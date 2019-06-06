New Ambassador of Morocco presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Morocco to Armenia Faouz El Achchabi (residence in Kiev, Ukraine) presented her credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed hope that Faouz El Achchabi’s long experience will serve for the development and deepening of relations between the two countries.

The President said Armenia and Morocco are countries with millennia history and have a great cooperation potential which is not utilized and needs to be revealed.

Talking about the bilateral mutually beneficial partnership, Mr. Sarkissian considered high technologies, information management and artificial intelligence as prospective areas. The sides also highlighted the field of tourism in terms of developing the bilateral relations and raising mutual awareness.

