Doctors struggle to save retired general Manvel Grigoryan’s life in civilian hospital

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Jailed ex-MP and retired general Manvel Grigoryan is under intensive care at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan after being transported to the civilian hospital from a prison medical unit.

Deputy Director of the hospital Petros Manukyan told ARMENPRESS doctors are fighting for Grigoryan’s life.

Grigoryan was transported to the hospital in a comatose state. He suffers from diabetes and was in a hyperglycemic state upon arrival at the medical center at 1:00 June 6.

“Manvel Grigoryan must receive adequate treatment in order for his life to be out of danger,” Manukyan said.

This isn’t the first time that Grigoryan is being hospitalized while jailed since 2018.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, embezzlement of more than 101 million drams in property, tax evasion amounting to more than 1 billion drams, misappropriation of state funds of more than 1 billion drams and extortion of 37 million drams.

Grigoryan’s trial began earlier in May.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan