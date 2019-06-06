Statement on date and location of Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov next meeting to be made soon

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Announcement on the details of the meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, including the date and location, will be announced very soon: the parties will announce that simultaneously, the Armenian FM told reporters in the Parliament, asked when the next meeting will take place.

“We act openly, transparently and in a simple way. There is an agreement that we will make that statement on already outlined date and hour. I can state that the date of making that announcement approaches”, the minister said.

He added that he prefers to respect all sides, the other party of the negotiation and the co-chairs, and to stay committed to the agreement.

As for the possible meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the foreign minister said there is no such an issue at the moment.

