Armenia among safest countries in the world, says Police Chief

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Those who promote violence in Armenia will receive strong interference by the law enforcement within the framework of the law, Police Chief of Armenia Colonel Valery Osipyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue.

Osipyan assured that there is no atmosphere of fear whatsoever. “Our citizens are safe, the Republic of Armenia is one of the safest countries. Operative information is not subject to disclosure,” he said.

Speaking about the PM’s call for strong counteractions against those who promote violence, the Police Chief said they did and will continue doing everything within the framework of the law. “I don’t rule out that there might be shortcomings in our actions, but the police are fulfilling their duties,” Osipyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan