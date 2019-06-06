Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Pope Francis to receive Russia’s Putin on July 4 – media


YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 4 during the Russian leader’s visit to Italy, TASS reports citing Agence France-Presse.

“I can confirm that the Holy Father will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vatican on July 4”, Vatican Spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said.

The Kremlin earlier confirmed that Putin was expected to make a visit to Italy but said nothing about the date of the visit and the president’s plans to meet with Pope Francis.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration