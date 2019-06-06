Pope Francis to receive Russia’s Putin on July 4 – media

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 4 during the Russian leader’s visit to Italy, TASS reports citing Agence France-Presse.

“I can confirm that the Holy Father will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vatican on July 4”, Vatican Spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said.

The Kremlin earlier confirmed that Putin was expected to make a visit to Italy but said nothing about the date of the visit and the president’s plans to meet with Pope Francis.



