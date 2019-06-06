EU to provide 25 mln Euro additional support to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has increased the amount of assistance provided to Armenia compared to the previous years. The EU will provide 25 million Euro additional support to Armenia in 2019, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

“One of the expressions of the positive dynamics of relations with the EU was that new technical support programs for Armenia currently are at a proposal summary stage based on the EU’s annual action plan. The EU will provide 40 million Euro assistance for 2019, and additional 25 million Euro funds will be added to these sums. Thus, we will receive a total of 65 million Euro support from the EU, which has drastically increased compared to 2018 and 2017”, the Armenian FM said.

He said the bilateral visits in 2018 were held in a dynamic manner. Armenia’s inter-agency commission also plans to pay separate visits to several EU member states to promote the launch of visa liberalization dialogue. The first such visit took place in January to Germany. The minister assured that the process continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan