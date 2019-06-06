President Sarkissian congratulates Sweden on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Sweden on its National Day.

In a letter to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf, Sarkissian praised Sweden as “one of reliable and stable partners of Armenia and an active supporter of the ongoing democratic processes in our country, as well as enhancement of the Armenia-EU relations”, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.

President Armen Sarkissian wished robust health to the Swedish King and the royal family, and further development and welfare to the people of Sweden.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan