Jailed retired general Manvel Grigoryan taken to civilian hospital

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Jailed retired general Manvel Grigoryan has been transported to a civilian hospital from a correctional facility’s medical unit.

Ministry of Justice Department of Corrections spokesperson Nona Navikyan told ARMENPRESS Grigoryan was taken to the Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center in Yerevan “out of necessity”.

Earlier Grigoryan’s lawyer had claimed that the former MP’s blood sugar levels have abruptly increased.

Grigoryan was previously again taken to civilian hospitals.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, embezzlement of more than 101 million drams in property, tax evasion amounting to more than 1 billion drams, misappropriation of state funds of more than 1 billion drams and extortion of 37 million drams.

Grigoryan’s trial began earlier in May.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan