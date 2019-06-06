Armenia expects roadmap for implementation of CEPA with EU will be approved at upcoming session of Partnership Council

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia expects that the roadmap for the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union will be completely approved at the second session of the Partnership Council to be held on June 13, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

“Armenia has submitted the final draft of the roadmap for the implementation of the Agreement to the EU side. It has been approved at the May 17 session of the inter-agency commission dealing with the actions aimed at ensuring the implementation of the agreement in Armenia and the Armenia-EU Partnership Priorities document. We expect that during the second session of the Partnership Council in Brussels on June 13 the document will be approved completely between the two sides. This roadmap will be the joint property of the EU and Armenia”, the Armenian FM said.

He informed that Armenia will be represented with an extended delegation at the upcoming session.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan