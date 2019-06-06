Armenia joins Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. During the current academic year children studying at Armenia’s high schools will have an opportunity to present their innovative ideas at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. The prize fund of the competition comprises 5 million USD, the Armenian ministry of education, science, culture and sport told Armenpress.

The annual festival gathers around 1800 school-children from over 75 countries of the world.

The Armenian school-children must present their research programs at the fair which will be assessed in accordance with the international standards. Those students, who will pass this stage, will have a chance to participate in the 2020 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair which will take place in the United States and will compete with the representatives of other countries with their programs. The program that will capture the 1st place will receive Gordon Moore Award – 75.000 USD.

Talking about Armenia’s participation in the Fair, Minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan said thanks to these programs school-children start to be interested in science from early age.

“For years science has been cut off from the society, that’s why many scientific studies have not been carried out in the real life and didn’t meet the existing requirements. But now our goal is to return science to educational institutions so that our youth will research and create the new from early age, and in this regard Armenia’s participation in the Intel Fair is a big step forward”, the minister said.

The Armenian ministry will make a separate statement about the participation process and standards to the competition.

