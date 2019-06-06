All provinces of Armenia to have domestic violence victims’ support centers

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is focusing on the prevention of domestic violence and supporting victims of such incidents.

Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan held a meeting with heads of relevant departments of provincial governments to discuss the issue.

“We are now closely working in this direction, attempting to increase governmental assistance. According to the plan we will have support centers in all provinces from next year, through designating NGOs. We’ve also planned to establish two asylums for supporting victims of domestic violence,” Andreasyan said.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the presentation of opinions and views about reforms, finding close cooperation with communities to be highly important.

“We have six center which have domestic violence support functions. Three are in Yerevan, three in provinces – in Lori, Syunik and Shirak. On June 7 we will sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Women’s Support Center NGO and the Hayastan All-Armenian Fun, within the framework of which another six support centers will be opened by yearend,” she said.

Representatives of the family, women’s and children’s right protection sector recommended to focus on the activities of private kindergartens and the development of the social worker institute.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan