Social Democrats win Denmark general election

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Denmark's Liberal Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has conceded victory in the country's general election, paving the way for Social Democrat leader Mette Frederiksen to take power, BBC reported.

"We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government," the prime minister told supporters.

The Social Democrats won 91 of the 179 seats in parliament.

At 41, Ms Frederiksen is set to be the country's youngest ever prime minister.

The general election was dominated by debates over climate change, welfare cuts and immigration.

Mr Rasmussen's Liberal Party has been in power for 14 of the last 18 years.

The exit polls suggested that support for the far-right Danish People's Party (DF) had more than halved since the last election in 2015.