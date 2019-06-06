LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.01% to $1794.00, copper price up by 0.56% to $5859.50, lead price up by 1.61% to $1865.50, nickel price down by 0.51% to $11800.00, tin price up by 0.90% to $19105.00, zinc price down by 0.89% to $2462.50, molybdenum price up by 0.25% to $26963.00, cobalt price stood at $32500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.