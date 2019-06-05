Page of election rigging closed irreversibly in Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia, board member of ‘'Civil Contract’' party Nikol Pashinyan calls on Abovyan city residents to actively participate in the elections of mayor and establish the rule of the people in the country, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in Abovyan during the election campaign.

The PM hoped that on June 9 the citizens will actively participate in the election, will make their step for freedom, rule of law and democracy, but most importantly, for the victory of the citizen.

“The page of election rigging is closed irreversibly in Armenia. I think all of us knows that it’s exclusively you to decide who will be a mayor, community head, MP or Prime Minister in the Republic of Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

The election will take place on June 9. There are two candidates, one from “Civil Contract” party – Grigor Gulyan, the other is the acting mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan