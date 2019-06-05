Armenia-Greece-Cyprus platform opens new prospects for development of relations - Armenian and Greek Foreign Ministers meet

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia met on June 4 with Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos in Athens.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Georgios Katrougalos exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral agenda. The foreign ministers reaffirmed readiness to deepen traditional relations and cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest based on the existing huge potential.

Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Georgios Katrougalos emphasized with satisfaction that the new trilateral Armenia-Greece-Cyprus platform of cooperation opens new horizons for effective development of relations in political, economic, cultural and educational spheres.

Referring to Armenia-EU cooperation, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as a firm legal ground for bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the EU and its member states. The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the sidelines of different integration platforms.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Greece referred to a number of international and regional urgent issues.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan