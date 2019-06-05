Nikol Pashinyan participates in Abovyan city mayor's election campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia, board member of ‘'Civil Contract’' party Nikol Pashinyan is present at the election rally in Abovyan city to support the candidacy of Grigor Gulyan, candidate of the ''Civil Contract'' party for Abovyan’s mayor.

ARMENPRESS reports Kotayk Governor Romanos Petrosyan and Minister of regional administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan accompany Nikol Pashinyan.

The election will take place on June 9.

Acting mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan also runs for office.

