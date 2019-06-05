Nikol Pashinyan congratulates leaders of a number of countries on Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated leaders of a number of countries on the occasion of Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM conveyed his best wishes to the Sultan of Oman, the King of Jordan, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Emir of Qatar, King of Morocco, President of Tunisia, President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Emir of Kuwait and Prime Minister, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President of Egypt, President of Syria, Prime Minister of Lebanon, and Prime Minister of Iraq.

